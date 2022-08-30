Head to Head Contrast: Cullman Bancorp (CULL) & The Competition

Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL – Get Rating) is one of 36 publicly-traded companies in the “Savings institutions, except federal” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Cullman Bancorp to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.
Profitability
This table compares Cullman Bancorp and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cullman Bancorp
|15.38%
|2.47%
|0.67%
|Cullman Bancorp Competitors
|18.36%
|7.42%
|0.78%
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Cullman Bancorp and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cullman Bancorp
|$14.88 million
|$1.75 million
|33.06
|Cullman Bancorp Competitors
|$140.06 million
|$39.05 million
|3.46
Institutional & Insider Ownership
5.2% of Cullman Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.1% of shares of all “Savings institutions, except federal” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of Cullman Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of shares of all “Savings institutions, except federal” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Dividends
Cullman Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Cullman Bancorp pays out 35.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Savings institutions, except federal” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.6% and pay out 19.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Cullman Bancorp lags its competitors as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cullman Bancorp and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Cullman Bancorp
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Cullman Bancorp Competitors
|44
|310
|272
|3
|2.37
As a group, “Savings institutions, except federal” companies have a potential upside of 14.25%. Given Cullman Bancorp’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cullman Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.
Summary
Cullman Bancorp competitors beat Cullman Bancorp on 9 of the 11 factors compared.
About Cullman Bancorp
Cullman Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Cullman Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, multi-family real estate, and consumer loans; and invests in securities. It operates three branch offices in Cullman, Alabama; and one branch office in Hanceville, Alabama. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Cullman, Alabama.
