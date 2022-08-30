Head to Head Review: InPlay Oil (IPOOF) and The Competition

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Rating) is one of 40 public companies in the “Drilling oil & gas wells” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare InPlay Oil to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares InPlay Oil and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio InPlay Oil $90.84 million $91.82 million 2.81 InPlay Oil Competitors $817.53 million -$622.81 million 3.79

InPlay Oil’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than InPlay Oil. InPlay Oil is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

InPlay Oil has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InPlay Oil’s rivals have a beta of 1.81, indicating that their average share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

50.3% of shares of all “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.4% of shares of all “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for InPlay Oil and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InPlay Oil 0 0 1 0 3.00 InPlay Oil Competitors 708 2129 1839 55 2.26

InPlay Oil currently has a consensus target price of $6.25, indicating a potential upside of 105.59%. As a group, “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies have a potential upside of 27.43%. Given InPlay Oil’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe InPlay Oil is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares InPlay Oil and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InPlay Oil 58.06% 65.94% 29.99% InPlay Oil Competitors -43.05% -13.78% -4.42%

Summary

InPlay Oil beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About InPlay Oil

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium assets located in West Central Alberta that focus on the Pembina and Willesden Green pools. The company also holds interest in the Belly River light oil property; and the Duvernay light oil play. InPlay Oil Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

