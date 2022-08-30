Head-To-Head Survey: Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) versus Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP)

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) and Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás and Brookfield Renewable Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás 14.05% 4.54% 1.89% Brookfield Renewable Partners 0.76% 0.15% 0.06%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás and Brookfield Renewable Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás $6.97 billion 2.05 $1.05 billion N/A N/A Brookfield Renewable Partners $4.10 billion 2.51 -$124.00 million ($0.52) -71.75

Volatility & Risk

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has higher revenue and earnings than Brookfield Renewable Partners.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookfield Renewable Partners has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás and Brookfield Renewable Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás 0 0 1 0 3.00 Brookfield Renewable Partners 0 2 14 0 2.88

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás presently has a consensus target price of $70.00, suggesting a potential upside of 664.19%. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a consensus target price of $43.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.28%. Given Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás is more favorable than Brookfield Renewable Partners.

Dividends

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Brookfield Renewable Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Brookfield Renewable Partners pays out -246.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brookfield Renewable Partners has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Brookfield Renewable Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.1% of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.9% of Brookfield Renewable Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

(Get Rating)

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 46,295.75 megawatts; nine thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,505 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts. It also operates 66,556 kilometers of transmission lines. The company was incorporated in 1962 and is based in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 21,000 megawatts of installed capacity. Brookfield Renewable Partners Limited operates as the general partner of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. The company was formerly known as Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P. and changed its name to Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. in May 2016. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.