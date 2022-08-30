Head to Head Survey: Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) and Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM)

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) and Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Service Co. International has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smart Share Global has a beta of -0.6, suggesting that its share price is 160% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Service Co. International and Smart Share Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Service Co. International $4.14 billion 2.39 $802.94 million $4.63 13.59 Smart Share Global $562.63 million 0.44 -$19.55 million ($0.13) -7.15

Profitability

Service Co. International has higher revenue and earnings than Smart Share Global. Smart Share Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Service Co. International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Service Co. International and Smart Share Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Service Co. International 18.38% 39.67% 4.88% Smart Share Global -6.82% -7.23% -5.34%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Service Co. International and Smart Share Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Service Co. International 0 0 3 0 3.00 Smart Share Global 0 1 1 0 2.50

Service Co. International presently has a consensus price target of $76.67, indicating a potential upside of 21.83%. Smart Share Global has a consensus price target of $1.70, indicating a potential upside of 82.80%. Given Smart Share Global’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Smart Share Global is more favorable than Service Co. International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.4% of Service Co. International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.6% of Smart Share Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Service Co. International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of Smart Share Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Service Co. International beats Smart Share Global on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services. In addition, it offers funeral merchandise, including burial caskets and related accessories, urns and other cremation receptacles, outer burial containers, flowers, online and video tributes, stationery products, casket and cremation memorialization products, and other ancillary merchandise. Further, the company's cemeteries provide cemetery property interment rights, such as developed lots, lawn crypts, mausoleum spaces, niches, and other cremation memorialization and interment options; and sells cemetery merchandise and services, including memorial markers and bases, outer burial containers, flowers and floral placements, graveside services, merchandise installations, and interments, as well as offers preneed cemetery merchandise and services. Service Corporation International offers its products and services under the Dignity Memorial, Dignity Planning, National Cremation Society, Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services, Funeraria del Angel, Making Everlasting Memories, Neptune Society, and Trident Society brands. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 1,471 funeral service locations; and 488 cemeteries, including 299 funeral service/cemetery combination locations covering 44 states, eight Canadian provinces, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company was incorporated in 1962 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Smart Share Global

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, provides mobile device charging services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and rents and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 5.7 million power banks in 845,000 POIs in 1,700 counties and county-level districts. Smart Share Global Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

