Health Assurance Acquisition (NASDAQ:HAAC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9.96

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.96 and last traded at $9.94, with a volume of 3302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

Health Assurance Acquisition Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average of $9.87.

Get Health Assurance Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Health Assurance Acquisition

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in Health Assurance Acquisition by 306.2% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

About Health Assurance Acquisition

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Healthcare Assurance Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Health Assurance Acquisition Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Health Assurance Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Assurance Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.