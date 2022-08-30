Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.69.

HCAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $35.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Health Catalyst from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $38.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Health Catalyst Price Performance

HCAT opened at $11.83 on Tuesday. Health Catalyst has a fifty-two week low of $10.95 and a fifty-two week high of $57.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Health Catalyst

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Health Catalyst

In other Health Catalyst news, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 2,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total transaction of $42,144.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 103,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,514.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 2,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total value of $42,144.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 103,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,514.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Duncan Gallagher bought 8,400 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.69 per share, with a total value of $98,196.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,805 shares in the company, valued at $336,730.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,063 shares of company stock worth $73,136. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Health Catalyst by 53.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 151,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 53,132 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Health Catalyst during the second quarter valued at about $181,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Health Catalyst during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Health Catalyst by 3.9% during the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 252,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after buying an additional 9,553 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Health Catalyst by 28.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 5,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its offerings include data and analytics platform, a commercial-grade data and analytics platform for the healthcare sector; AI and data science, providing integration of AI into existing business intelligence tools, increasing analytics accuracy; population health management identifies improvement across the care continuum as well as actionable guidance for success and automated workflows; financial transformation providing costing and labor productivity insights and revenue capture; quality and safety improvement using clinical quality and patient safety data, analytics, and expert services; and national data ecosystem for thought leadership and mutual knowledge exchange to transform care delivery through next-gen insights.

