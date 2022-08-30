Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Decreases Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 59.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 243,416 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.07% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $25,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. 55I LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TROW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

TROW traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.85. The stock had a trading volume of 11,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,392. The company has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.72 and a twelve month high of $224.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.71.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 28.18%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,311,793.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,311,793.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,636.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

