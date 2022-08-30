Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 5,169.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 366,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 360,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Nutrien worth $37,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Sheets Smith Investment Management increased its position in Nutrien by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management now owns 23,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its position in Nutrien by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Nutrien by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in Nutrien by 4.6% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1.1% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 17,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NTR traded down $3.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.88. 134,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,468,672. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $59.82 and a 1-year high of $117.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $51.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.53%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NTR shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $126.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.24.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

