Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $26.80 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 27,922 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $26,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on CP shares. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$93.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.13.

Canadian Pacific Railway Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CP traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,111. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.67. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a fifty-two week low of $64.37 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 29.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.148 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 25.76%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.