Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $33.21 Million Stock Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 60.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,354,227 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 508,647 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.08% of Barrick Gold worth $33,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,160 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

GOLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.42 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$41.00 to C$35.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.97.

Shares of NYSE:GOLD traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.89. 683,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,428,986. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.31. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.156 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

