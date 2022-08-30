Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1,133.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,163 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Paychex were worth $22,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAYX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,443,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,698,137,000 after buying an additional 3,122,688 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth about $185,510,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,594,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,566,000 after buying an additional 750,928 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,895,918,000 after buying an additional 553,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,105,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,901,000 after buying an additional 466,218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Trading Down 1.8 %

PAYX stock traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.81. The company had a trading volume of 18,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,007. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.57 and a 200 day moving average of $124.95. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.55 and a 12 month high of $141.92. The company has a market capitalization of $45.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.29%.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In related news, COO John B. Gibson sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $326,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,272,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Paychex news, COO John B. Gibson sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $326,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,272,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $144,552.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,022,682.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,336 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.75.

Paychex Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

