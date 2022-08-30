Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,336,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,133,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 9.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 20.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter.

STOK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $68.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.43.

NASDAQ:STOK traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,226. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.01. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $33.06.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output to design ASOs to precisely upregulate protein expression.

