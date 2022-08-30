Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 35,355 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 224,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,355 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.17% of Enphase Energy worth $45,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth $28,188,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Enphase Energy by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,856,000 after purchasing an additional 14,471 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENPH. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price (up from $244.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $174.00 to $281.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.52.
Insider Activity at Enphase Energy
Enphase Energy Trading Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ ENPH traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $285.35. 46,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,002,535. The firm has a market cap of $38.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $243.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.40 and a fifty-two week high of $308.88.
Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $530.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.57 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 56.60%. Analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.
About Enphase Energy
Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enphase Energy (ENPH)
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
- The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings
- Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
- MarketBeat Podcast: The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now
Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.