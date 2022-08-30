Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 36,752 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,752 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Cummins were worth $35,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMI. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded down $2.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $218.91. The company had a trading volume of 5,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,452. The stock has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $184.27 and a one year high of $247.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $1.57 dividend. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.98%.

In other Cummins news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,888,660.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $1,336,500.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,888,660.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $701,217.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,098.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.22.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

