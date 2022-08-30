Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Raises Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 4,497.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 766,675 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $24,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SU. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth $110,774,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 251.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,821,706 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $145,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165,006 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 1,802.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,993,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $130,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783,176 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,365,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $134,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376,283 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 136.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,453,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,520 shares during the period. 58.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Price Performance

SU traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.30. 196,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,721,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.89. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.04 and a 1-year high of $42.72.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.3656 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 28.82%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$73.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

About Suncor Energy

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.