Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 56,784 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 52.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 56,784 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $23,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 8,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NOC. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $488.00 to $529.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $475.00.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.9 %

In other news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,308. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,851,510.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,034 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC stock traded down $4.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $481.32. 5,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,100. The business has a 50 day moving average of $471.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $456.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $344.89 and a 52 week high of $497.20. The company has a market capitalization of $74.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.62.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 19.26%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

