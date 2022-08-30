Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Shares Gap Down to $45.42

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.42, but opened at $44.09. Helmerich & Payne shares last traded at $41.91, with a volume of 7,730 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.22.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.98 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.36 and its 200-day moving average is $43.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Helmerich & Payne

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently -90.09%.

In related news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,399 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 90.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 248.0% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the second quarter worth $30,000. Harding Loevner LP lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 316.7% in the first quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 60.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

