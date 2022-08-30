Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc (LON:HDIV) Declares GBX 1.10 Dividend

Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc (LON:HDIV – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Henderson Diversified Income Trust Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of LON HDIV traded down GBX 0.05 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 71.55 ($0.86). 345,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,676. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 69.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 72.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £132.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,193.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25. Henderson Diversified Income Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 63.27 ($0.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 90 ($1.09).
Henderson Diversified Income Trust Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
- The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings
- Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
- MarketBeat Podcast: The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now
Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Diversified Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Diversified Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.