Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc (LON:HDIV) Declares GBX 1.10 Dividend

Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc (LON:HDIV – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Henderson Diversified Income Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of LON HDIV traded down GBX 0.05 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 71.55 ($0.86). 345,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,676. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 69.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 72.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £132.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,193.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25. Henderson Diversified Income Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 63.27 ($0.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 90 ($1.09).

Henderson Diversified Income Trust Company Profile

Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc engages in the investment business. Its investment portfolio primarily includes high yield and investment bonds, asset backed securities, preference stocks, and secured loans. The company was founded in 1930 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

