Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 89.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,821 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,135 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Hess worth $36,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the first quarter valued at $25,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hess in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Hess in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Hess by 78.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hess alerts:

Insider Activity at Hess

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,166,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 91,635 shares in the company, valued at $10,686,473.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,166,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 91,635 shares in the company, valued at $10,686,473.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $4,651,795.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,267,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,260 shares of company stock worth $7,302,755 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hess Stock Performance

NYSE HES opened at $124.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $66.20 and a 52-week high of $131.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.97. The firm has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 1.61.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business’s revenue was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hess from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut their price target on Hess from $153.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho cut their price target on Hess from $158.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America cut their price target on Hess from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Hess from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.83.

About Hess

(Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.