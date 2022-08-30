Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 13.28%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of HPE traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $13.65. 11,987,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,743,448. The firm has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $17.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.19.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.27%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $1,428,151.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 310,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,682,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $432,575.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $1,428,151.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 310,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,682,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter valued at $181,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter valued at $183,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 18.8% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 46.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.04.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

