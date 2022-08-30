Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.96-$2.04 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.62 billion-$28.89 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.23 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.52-$0.60 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HPE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.04.

HPE stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.65. The stock had a trading volume of 12,031,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,743,448. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.20. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.27%.

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $432,575.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $432,575.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $1,428,151.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 310,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

