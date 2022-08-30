High Liner Foods Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:HLF)

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st.

High Liner Foods Price Performance

Shares of TSE HLF opened at C$13.34 on Tuesday. High Liner Foods has a 52-week low of C$10.77 and a 52-week high of C$15.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$12.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.55. The firm has a market cap of C$444.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on High Liner Foods from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of High Liner Foods from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Clarus Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.50 price target on shares of High Liner Foods in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut High Liner Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$16.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling at High Liner Foods

High Liner Foods Company Profile

In other news, insider High Liner Foods Incorporated acquired 2,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$12.45 per share, with a total value of C$29,857.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,398 shares in the company, valued at C$29,857.98. In the last three months, insiders have bought 78,892 shares of company stock valued at $973,561.

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

