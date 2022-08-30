HM Payson & Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,049 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $4,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,765,000 after buying an additional 15,599 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 93,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after acquiring an additional 12,497 shares during the period. Cartenna Capital LP bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,884,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,818,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,377,000 after acquiring an additional 18,497 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. BNP Paribas cut Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

Shares of OTIS traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.89. 21,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,789,638. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.42 and a 200-day moving average of $74.87. The firm has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 0.88. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $66.97 and a one year high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 32.91%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.86%.

In related news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $1,039,107.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at $947,259.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Otis Worldwide news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $205,643.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,798.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $1,039,107.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,259.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

