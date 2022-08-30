HM Payson & Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,654 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of VZ traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.01. The company had a trading volume of 286,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,640,588. The firm has a market cap of $180.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.01 and a 52-week high of $55.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays lowered Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.