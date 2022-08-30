HM Payson & Co. Has $2.13 Million Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

HM Payson & Co. decreased its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in State Street by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in State Street by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of State Street by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in State Street by 8.1% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI set a $78.00 target price on State Street in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on State Street from $106.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on State Street from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on State Street from $95.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on State Street from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.81.

Shares of STT traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.11. 11,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,231,314. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $58.79 and a 52-week high of $104.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.32. The firm has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.58%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

