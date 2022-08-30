HM Payson & Co. Has $5 Million Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2022

HM Payson & Co. reduced its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARRGet Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,997 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $4,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the first quarter worth $41,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CARR traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $39.39. The company had a trading volume of 51,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,106,335. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $34.12 and a 52-week high of $58.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARRGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CARR. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 target price on Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.93.

Carrier Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.