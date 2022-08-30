HM Payson & Co. Has $5 Million Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

HM Payson & Co. reduced its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,997 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $4,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the first quarter worth $41,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CARR traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $39.39. The company had a trading volume of 51,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,106,335. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $34.12 and a 52-week high of $58.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.11%.

Several research firms have commented on CARR. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 target price on Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.93.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

