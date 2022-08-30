HM Payson & Co. Lowers Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

HM Payson & Co. cut its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.24. The company had a trading volume of 6,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,077. The company has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.83 and its 200-day moving average is $94.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.01. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.34 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHD. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.79.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

