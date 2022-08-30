HM Payson & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. owned 0.06% of Hasbro worth $7,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in Hasbro by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Hasbro by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 213,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,467,000 after acquiring an additional 29,807 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hasbro by 253.1% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 50,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 36,084 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Hasbro by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 49,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 8,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 152.6% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 65,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,622,000 after buying an additional 39,618 shares in the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HAS shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Hasbro from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Hasbro from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. KeyCorp cut Hasbro to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Hasbro to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.31. The stock had a trading volume of 5,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.86. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.79. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.93 and a 1-year high of $105.73.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 72.16%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

