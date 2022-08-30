HM Payson & Co. Sells 1,581 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

HM Payson & Co. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,581 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,288,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $515,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,040,000 after purchasing an additional 14,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 35,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWP traded down $0.93 on Tuesday, hitting $86.43. 12,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,304,175. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $123.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.98 and its 200-day moving average is $89.60.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

