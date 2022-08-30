HM Payson & Co. Sells 259 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

HM Payson & Co. cut its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,465,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,674,000 after acquiring an additional 76,580 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 30,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.9% during the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth $7,910,000. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of KMB stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $129.66. The company had a trading volume of 17,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,633. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $117.32 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The company has a market capitalization of $43.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.90 and a 200-day moving average of $130.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.79.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.71%.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.14.
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.
