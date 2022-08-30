HM Payson & Co. Trims Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,665 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000.

BSV traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $76.34. 32,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,372,277. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.80 and its 200-day moving average is $77.42. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $75.65 and a twelve month high of $82.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

