HM Payson & Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

HM Payson & Co. decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,262,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,741,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,656 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,619,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,776,940,000 after purchasing an additional 52,169 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,272,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,620,419,000 after purchasing an additional 268,133 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $1,103,021,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,864,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,005,607,000 after acquiring an additional 643,392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAT. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.38.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT traded down $5.43 on Tuesday, reaching $186.35. 54,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,609,743. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.08 and a fifty-two week high of $237.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 38.40%.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

See Also

