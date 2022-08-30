HNI (NYSE:HNI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $32.86

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.86 and last traded at $32.91, with a volume of 1282 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of HNI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of HNI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

HNI Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.68. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

HNI Announces Dividend

HNI ( NYSE:HNI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $621.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.65 million. HNI had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 12.62%. HNI’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. HNI’s payout ratio is 76.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HNI news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,500 shares of HNI stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $52,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,449.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of HNI

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HNI by 27.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 82,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 17,803 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of HNI by 98.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 15,614 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of HNI by 17.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HNI by 11.6% during the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 508,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,629,000 after purchasing an additional 52,975 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of HNI by 89.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. 77.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HNI

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

