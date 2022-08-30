Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.17.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HCMLY shares. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Holcim from CHF 43 to CHF 42 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Holcim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Holcim from CHF 44 to CHF 46 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Get Holcim alerts:

Holcim Stock Performance

OTCMKTS HCMLY opened at $9.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.41. Holcim has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

About Holcim

Holcim Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Holcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.