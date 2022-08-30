HollyGold (HGOLD) Price Tops $0.18 on Major Exchanges

HollyGold (HGOLD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. In the last seven days, HollyGold has traded down 9.2% against the dollar. One HollyGold coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000917 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HollyGold has a total market cap of $818,366.20 and approximately $20,249.00 worth of HollyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00830013 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About HollyGold

HollyGold’s genesis date was May 25th, 2020. HollyGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,471,825 coins. HollyGold’s official Twitter account is @HollyGoldWorld.

HollyGold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HollyGold (HGOLD) hopes to create a happy and prosperous environment for its coin holders. HollyGold’s VIP Premiere Club allows its coin holders to have a chance of chasing their dreams of becoming the next “Shinning Star”. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HollyGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HollyGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HollyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

