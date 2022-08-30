Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the July 31st total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Trading Down 2.4 %

HKXCY stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.37. 103,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,096. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a 52 week low of $39.28 and a 52 week high of $65.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.29.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Company Profile

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, Post Trade, and Technology.

