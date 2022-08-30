Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) to Issue Dividend of $0.01 on September 23rd

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 1st, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the mining company on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Down 4.9 %

TSE:HBM traded down C$0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$5.81. 1,817,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,205,287. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.72. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of C$4.07 and a 1 year high of C$11.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. CIBC reduced their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cormark reduced their target price on Hudbay Minerals to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays raised Hudbay Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$9.30.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Featured Stories

