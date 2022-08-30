HUNT (HUNT) Price Reaches $0.41 on Exchanges

HUNT (HUNT) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. One HUNT coin can now be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00002034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HUNT has a market capitalization of $45.52 million and $1.19 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HUNT has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar.

About HUNT

HUNT (CRYPTO:HUNT) is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt. HUNT’s official website is hunt.town. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

HUNT Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

