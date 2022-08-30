Hunting (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) Price Target Raised to GBX 280

Hunting (OTCMKTS:HNTIF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 270 ($3.26) to GBX 280 ($3.38) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HNTIF. Barclays cut Hunting from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Berenberg Bank raised Hunting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Hunting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Hunting from GBX 455 ($5.50) to GBX 400 ($4.83) in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $340.00.
Hunting Stock Performance
Hunting stock remained flat at $3.25 during trading hours on Tuesday. Hunting has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $4.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.37.
About Hunting
Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.
