Hydro One (TSE:H) Given New C$36.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$36.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.36% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on H. CIBC increased their price target on Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James set a C$32.00 price objective on Hydro One and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Hydro One from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hydro One presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$35.72.
Hydro One Price Performance
Shares of H traded up C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$35.87. 237,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287,026. The company has a market cap of C$21.48 billion and a PE ratio of 21.10. Hydro One has a 52-week low of C$29.13 and a 52-week high of C$36.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$35.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$34.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.22, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.39.
About Hydro One
Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.
