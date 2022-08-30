Hydro One (TSE:H) Given New C$36.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$36.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on H. CIBC increased their price target on Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James set a C$32.00 price objective on Hydro One and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Hydro One from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hydro One presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$35.72.

Hydro One Price Performance

Shares of H traded up C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$35.87. 237,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287,026. The company has a market cap of C$21.48 billion and a PE ratio of 21.10. Hydro One has a 52-week low of C$29.13 and a 52-week high of C$36.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$35.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$34.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.22, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.39.

About Hydro One

Hydro One ( TSE:H Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.42. The company had revenue of C$1.84 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Hydro One will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

