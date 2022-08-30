i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.41-$1.47 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $307.00 million-$317.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $308.26 million.

i3 Verticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IIIV traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $24.24. 298,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,627. i3 Verticals has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $30.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $80.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.77 million. Equities analysts predict that i3 Verticals will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of i3 Verticals to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.00.

In related news, CTO Robert Bertke sold 2,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $57,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 30.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of i3 Verticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IIIV. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in i3 Verticals by 14,942.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in i3 Verticals by 10.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in i3 Verticals by 3.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. 64.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About i3 Verticals

(Get Rating)

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

See Also

