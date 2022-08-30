IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Trading Up 4%

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) shares were up 4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.53 and last traded at $19.71. Approximately 863 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 208,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on IGMS shares. Bank of America started coverage on IGM Biosciences in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $74.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on IGM Biosciences to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on IGM Biosciences from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IGM Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

IGM Biosciences Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $813.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of -0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

IGM Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IGMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.16) EPS. Research analysts forecast that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 8,700 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $198,534.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,489 shares in the company, valued at $901,138.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IGM Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGMS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in IGM Biosciences by 16.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,622,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,290,000 after purchasing an additional 376,832 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. raised its position in IGM Biosciences by 33.3% in the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,460,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in IGM Biosciences by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 934,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,423,000 after purchasing an additional 350,618 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in IGM Biosciences by 100.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 830,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,188,000 after purchasing an additional 415,028 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in IGM Biosciences by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 694,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,573,000 after purchasing an additional 17,867 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

