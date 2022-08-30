Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Position Boosted by Biondo Investment Advisors LLC

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $6,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 4,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 2,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% in the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% in the first quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ITW. Citigroup raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $191.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $182.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 price target on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ITW traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $196.87. 33,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,211. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $195.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.52 and a 12 month high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.89%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

