Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 8.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.30 and last traded at $5.33. Approximately 13,906 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 425,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.83.

IMVT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Immunovant to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Immunovant to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $617.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.77.

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Immunovant by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 313,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 15,286 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Immunovant in the second quarter valued at $359,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Immunovant by 6.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 892,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 56,938 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Immunovant by 230.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 332,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 231,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Immunovant by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 30,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,984 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

