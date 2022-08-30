Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Short Interest Update

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the July 31st total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Impac Mortgage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IMH traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.46. 78,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,315. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.63. Impac Mortgage has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.31, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.24.

About Impac Mortgage

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as a residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

