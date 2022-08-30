Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2022

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMHGet Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the July 31st total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Impac Mortgage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IMH traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.46. 78,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,315. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.63. Impac Mortgage has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.31, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.24.

About Impac Mortgage

(Get Rating)

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as a residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Impac Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impac Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.