Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Incyte from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Incyte to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Incyte from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,010,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,112. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.49 and a 200 day moving average of $75.30. Incyte has a twelve month low of $61.91 and a twelve month high of $84.86.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $911.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.25 million. Incyte had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Incyte will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total transaction of $459,372.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,045.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Incyte news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $130,015.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,702 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,567.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total transaction of $459,372.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,045.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INCY. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 410.4% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 91.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Incyte in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

