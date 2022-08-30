Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Short Interest Update

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the July 31st total of 1,480,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 422,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on III shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Information Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Information Services Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

III traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.87. 204,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,535. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.30 million, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.69 and a 200 day moving average of $6.66. Information Services Group has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $9.70.

Information Services Group ( NASDAQ:III Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $70.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.90 million. Information Services Group had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 20.18%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Information Services Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other news, Director Bruce Pfau sold 13,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $89,902.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 132,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,827.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Information Services Group by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 8,073 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 945,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,207,000 after acquiring an additional 28,141 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Information Services Group by 14,842.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 17,811 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Information Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $392,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

