Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Stake Trimmed by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,648 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,763 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $5,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Infosys during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 160.1% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Infosys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys Trading Up 0.4 %

INFY stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.46. 48,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,498,891. Infosys Limited has a one year low of $17.52 and a one year high of $26.39. The stock has a market cap of $77.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.59.

Infosys Increases Dividend

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). Infosys had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.171 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Infosys’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. Infosys’s payout ratio is currently 49.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Infosys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Infosys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.92.

Infosys Profile

(Get Rating)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.