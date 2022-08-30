Ink (INK) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Ink (INK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Ink has a total market cap of $201,463.87 and $29,798.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ink coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ink has traded down 5.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ink alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005068 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.57 or 0.00839084 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Ink Profile

Ink’s genesis date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. Ink’s official website is ink.one.

Ink Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.