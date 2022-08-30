Insider Buying: Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Major Shareholder Acquires 3,600 Shares of Stock

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $23,220.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,925,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,768,662.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 25th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 15,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.59 per share, with a total value of $98,850.00.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 7,595 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $49,747.25.

On Thursday, August 18th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 7,849 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.68 per share, for a total transaction of $52,431.32.

On Monday, August 15th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 5,853 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.77 per share, for a total transaction of $39,624.81.

On Friday, August 12th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 11,029 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.77 per share, for a total transaction of $74,666.33.

On Monday, August 1st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 500 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.85 per share, for a total transaction of $2,925.00.

On Friday, July 29th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 15,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.98 per share, for a total transaction of $89,700.00.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 1,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000.00.

On Monday, July 25th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 4,274 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,644.00.

On Thursday, July 14th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 3,703 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.85 per share, for a total transaction of $21,662.55.

Brightcove Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of BCOV traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.67. 108,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,609. Brightcove Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $12.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.46 million, a PE ratio of -111.17 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.44 and a 200-day moving average of $6.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brightcove

Brightcove ( NASDAQ:BCOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Brightcove had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brightcove Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Springhouse Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Brightcove in the fourth quarter valued at about $440,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brightcove by 66.7% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 27.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 34,665 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 7,402 shares in the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP bought a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the fourth quarter worth about $7,947,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 115.0% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 57,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 30,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 15th.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology.

