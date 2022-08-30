Insider Buying: Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Major Shareholder Acquires 3,600 Shares of Stock

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOVGet Rating) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $23,220.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,925,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,768,662.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, August 25th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 15,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.59 per share, with a total value of $98,850.00.
  • On Tuesday, August 23rd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 7,595 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $49,747.25.
  • On Thursday, August 18th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 7,849 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.68 per share, for a total transaction of $52,431.32.
  • On Monday, August 15th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 5,853 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.77 per share, for a total transaction of $39,624.81.
  • On Friday, August 12th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 11,029 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.77 per share, for a total transaction of $74,666.33.
  • On Monday, August 1st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 500 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.85 per share, for a total transaction of $2,925.00.
  • On Friday, July 29th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 15,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.98 per share, for a total transaction of $89,700.00.
  • On Wednesday, July 27th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 1,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000.00.
  • On Monday, July 25th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 4,274 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,644.00.
  • On Thursday, July 14th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 3,703 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.85 per share, for a total transaction of $21,662.55.

Brightcove Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of BCOV traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.67. 108,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,609. Brightcove Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $12.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.46 million, a PE ratio of -111.17 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.44 and a 200-day moving average of $6.99.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOVGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Brightcove had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brightcove Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brightcove

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Springhouse Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Brightcove in the fourth quarter valued at about $440,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brightcove by 66.7% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 27.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 34,665 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 7,402 shares in the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP bought a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the fourth quarter worth about $7,947,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 115.0% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 57,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 30,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 15th.

About Brightcove

(Get Rating)

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology.

